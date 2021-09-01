The best Genshin Impact Aloy build

Inazuma, the secluded island nation that worships Baal, the Electro Archon is a region full of mysteries. Patch 2.0 Update has brought this highly anticipated region with it on the 21st of July, 2021. The players get access to this region post the completion of the first part of the Archon Quest Chapter II: Act I – The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia. Inazuma is full of electro elements along with its puzzle. These new puzzle mechanics can be hard to grasp since they are very different from the puzzle-solving tactics used in Liyue and Mondstat. Players will also come across new open-world mechanics. In this Genshin Impact article, we will focus on new puzzle mechanics in the Inazuma update along with open-world mechanics. We will also be discussing how to solve them.