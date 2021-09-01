Organ-on-a-chip Market Size Is projected to Reach USD 1,020 Million at 53% CAGR by 2027
Organ-on-a-chip Market Research Report: By Organ Type (Lung-on-Chip, Heart-on-Chip, Liver-on-Chip, Intestine-on-Chip, Kidney-on-Chip, Human-on-Chip), By Application (Drug Discovery, Toxicology Research, Others) and By End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Organizations, Others) Organ on Chip Market Overview. Organ-on-a-chip market is projected to reach USD 1,020 million by 2025 at 53% between 2020 and 2027,...www.medgadget.com
Comments / 0