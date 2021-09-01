Cancel
Elizabeth Titus Memorial Library News

By in News Briefs permalink
News Progress
 5 days ago

• This early childhood group is for kids getting ready to enter Kindergarten. We will give you the materials you need in order to prepare them. • Meets two times a month on Friday at 10:00am starting September 10, 2021 • Every student will receive a back pack and folder. • It’s a great opportunity to socialize with peers and learn how a classroom setting will work. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.  

