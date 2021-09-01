Elizabeth Titus Memorial Library News

August is over and September is here!! School has begun, fall is in the air. September is Library Card Sign-up month. If you haven’t already gotten a card, now is a good time to sign up. In addition to our collection we offer books, DVDs, audiobooks from over 50 libraries within our Valnet system plus LIBBY that allows you to download both audio and ebooks at the Clearwater Memorial Public Library. You will need a picture ID with proof of your residence in Clearwater County. Children can get cards as well, with parents assistance. Stop in today, the staff is always ready to help you.