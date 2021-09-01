Cancel
Residential Trash & Recycling Delayed

Posted by 
Kansas City, Kansas
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmjKU_0bjoCkV300

Waste Management will not collect residential trash and recycling on Monday, September 6, in observance of Memorial Day.

Residential collection will be delayed by one day:

  • Monday’s collection will occur on Tuesday, September 7
  • Tuesday’s collection will occur on Wednesday, September 8
  • Wednesday’s collection will occur on Thursday, September 9
  • Thursday's collection will occur on Friday, September 10
  • Friday’s collection will occur on Saturday, September 11

Residential trash and recycling collection will return to its regular schedule on Monday, September 13. To report a service issue, visit mywyco.wycokck.org or call 3-1-1. To learn more about trash collection holidays on Public Works’ Solid Waste Management page.

