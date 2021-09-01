Residential Trash & Recycling Delayed

Waste Management will not collect residential trash and recycling on Monday, September 6, in observance of Memorial Day.

Residential collection will be delayed by one day:

Monday’s collection will occur on Tuesday, September 7

Tuesday’s collection will occur on Wednesday, September 8

Wednesday’s collection will occur on Thursday, September 9

Thursday's collection will occur on Friday, September 10

Friday’s collection will occur on Saturday, September 11

Residential trash and recycling collection will return to its regular schedule on Monday, September 13. To report a service issue, visit mywyco.wycokck.org or call 3-1-1. To learn more about trash collection holidays on Public Works’ Solid Waste Management page.