Coming Next Tuesday: Revenue Neutral Rate Budget Hearing

In 2020, Spring Hill adopted a biannual budget process. Through this process, the City adopted a budget for 2021 and, at the same time, conditionally approved a budget for 2022. Then, earlier this year, the Kansas State Legislature adopted legislation for a revenue neutral budget process. Briefly, a revenue neutral budget is designed to levy the same dollar amount of taxes for 2022 as was levied in 2021. Essentially, the RNR budget “freezes” the tax revenues and prohibits municipalities from receiving additional tax dollars resulting from increased assessed valuation. Cities may levy a tax above the “RNR” by going through a revenue neutral rate hearing process. All cities were recommended to go through the RNR hearing process because, the actual rate levied and the dollar amount received is not determined until after the budget process has concluded.
