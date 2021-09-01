The Next Decade to Have Skin Rejuvenation Market Making Innovative Strides between 2022 (US$ 2.2 Billion)
The Skin Rejuvenation Market Share is estimated to be reaching US$ 2.2 Billion at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022. With advanced digitization driving the healthcare industry, the concept of a “global village” has become a reality. As such, medical treatment could be sought to transcend the geographical barriers, which would form the focal point of the healthcare industry going forward.www.medgadget.com
Comments / 0