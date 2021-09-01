Cancel
Cincinnati Reds slip out of second wild-card spot, drop doubleheader opener to Cardinals

By Cincinnati.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs soon as Paul Goldschmidt connected on a full-count fastball, Wade Miley clenched his fist, stared at the ground and he shouted in frustration. Goldschmidt hammered his second home run of the afternoon to the “Red hits sign, fan wins Tundra” advertisement between the Power Stacks in center field, a 441-foot, two-run blast. Unfortunately for the fan, it was no car and another loss for the home team.

