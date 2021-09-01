Cincinnati Reds slip out of second wild-card spot, drop doubleheader opener to Cardinals
As soon as Paul Goldschmidt connected on a full-count fastball, Wade Miley clenched his fist, stared at the ground and he shouted in frustration. Goldschmidt hammered his second home run of the afternoon to the “Red hits sign, fan wins Tundra” advertisement between the Power Stacks in center field, a 441-foot, two-run blast. Unfortunately for the fan, it was no car and another loss for the home team.www.chatsports.com
