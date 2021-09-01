Cincinnati Reds slip out of second wild-card spot, drop doubleheader opener to Cardinals

A pitching duel it wasn’t as neither starter made it to the 5th inning. But the Cardinals got the best of the Reds in the first game of a day-night doubleheader as St. Louis topped Cincinnati 5-4 behind two long home runs from Paul Goldschmidt. The loss, at least temporarily, drops the Reds out of a playoff spot and behind the San Diego Padres in the race for the second wild card spot.