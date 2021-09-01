Cancel
Irvine, CA

UCI Center for Population, Inequality, and Policy receives funding boost

uci.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UC Irvine Center for Population, Inequality, and Policy (CPIP) has received a funding injection from the UCI Program in Public Health that will expand the Organized Research Unit’s ability to award seed grants, offer public facing speaker series, and partner with community organizations to take on the causes and consequences of socioeconomic inequality in the U.S.

www.socsci.uci.edu

