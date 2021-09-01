Cancel
Test the dust your manufacturing process generates to improve indoor air quality

By Randi Huckaby
ishn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleControlling the dust generated by manufacturing processes is critical to maintaining indoor air quality. A high-efficiency dust collector with cartridge-style filters can help, but it must be designed specifically for your operation to effectively filter hazardous dust to make the indoor environment safer. It is also important to analyze dust characteristics to determine the best dust collection system and filters for your application. Dust testing is valuable if you are installing a new dust collector system, starting a new manufacturing process and even if you have been generating and capturing the same type of dust for a long time. Changes in equipment, processes, environment or products can affect dust characteristics.

www.ishn.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filters#Air Filtration#Compressed Air#Air Quality#Nfpa#Dust Hazard Analysis#Osha
