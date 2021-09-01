Test the dust your manufacturing process generates to improve indoor air quality

As wildfires rip through the Western United States, even if you’re nowhere near the source of the blazes, you may still be feeling their effects. Fire season is getting longer and more destructive, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The smoke from large fires fills the air with tiny particles, and when those particles settle low enough, they can be harmful for humans to breathe. This summer, smoke from Western wildfires triggered air-quality alerts in cities such as D.C., Boston and New York as the wind blew toward the Northeast. Even if you don’t live in a part of the country susceptible to wildfires, using an app to keep tabs on air quality in your area is a good idea, says NBC meteorologist Rob Mayeda, who reports the weather in California’s Bay Area.