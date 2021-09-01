Next-generation cut protection
We’ve talked a lot in the past few years about the bad old days of stiff, bulky cut-resistant gloves as we introduced you to the next generation of gloves, sleeves, and cut-resistant clothing. New products and new technologies with unique yarn blends, coreless yarn with strength-enhancing microparticles, and special fabric weaves brought you a whole new level of cut, abrasion, and puncture protection without the bulk or stiffness. Manufacturers are also adding and combining these materials with features like specialty glove coatings and impact protection that keep workers safer, cooler, and more comfortable in just about any environment.www.ishn.com
Comments / 0