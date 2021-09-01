Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

VPPPA Safety + - The heat is on, where’s the standard?

By Editorial Comments
ishn.com
 8 days ago

The dog days of August have passed. It’s not particularly hot here in Nashville (the remains of Hurricane Ida blew through yesterday). But it’s still summer, and many parts of the country have temperatures above 90 degrees. And employers are left to devise their own heat stress protection plans for workers.

www.ishn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stress##The Heat Is On#Vpppa Safety#Safety#Cal Osha#Niosh#The U S Military#Ppe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
HealthOccupational Health Safety

VPPPA Rolls Out Safety+ 2021 with Sessions from OSHA Representatives

Representatives of OSHA were onsite in Nashville to speak to those who attended the VPPPPA Safety+ 2021 Symposium this week. It definitely feels weird to be back reporting on in-person events! For many, the Voluntary Protection Programs Participants' Association annual Safety+ An Integrated Safety & Health Management Systems Symposium in Nashville, Tennessee was the first conference and expo they attended in person since the start of the pandemic. For those who did not want to travel to Nashville, the Association went above and beyond to ensure that there was plenty attendees could do right from their office or home computers.
Labor Issuesbloomberglaw.com

OSHA Reviewing Next Chapter for Covid-19 Worker Safety Standard

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration faces a legal requirement to replace its Covid-19 emergency temporary standard for health-care with a permanent rule, but agency officials have yet to outline their plans to do so. “As we have said before, OSHA is reviewing the ongoing need for the ETS on...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC’s evolving definition of vaccination: Webpage archives show CDC changed the definition of “vaccination” 3 times in 6 years; replaced “immunity” with “protection” in Sept. 2020

Over the past 18 months, the government and public health officials have said repeatedly that vaccines are our only hope to end this deadly pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has repeatedly said that the vaccines would prevent people from getting hospitalized and even death. Just back...
Public HealthPosted by
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
Public Healthophthalmologytimes.com

COVID-19: Investigators focus on vaccine’s impact on eyes

A study in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible link between adverse ocular events and a COVID-19 vaccination. Investigators in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible association between ocular adverse events and a COVID-19 vaccination (Sinopharm).1. The events developed after patients received the first dose of the vaccine....
New York City, NYTimes Herald-Record

HERO Act: New COVID safety standards, mask rules coming for NY employers. What to know

Employers in New York will soon be required to follow new COVID-19 safety standards, including mandatory mask wearing for many workers, under a newly enacted state law. Gov. Kathy Hocul’s administration this week designated COVID-19 a highly contagious communicable disease that presents a serious risk of harm to the public health under the law approved in May, commonly called the NY HERO Act.
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

Doosan Infracore CONCEPT-X unmanned excavator has a wheel loader and is supervised by drones

Excavate the foundation of your building with machine power alone using the CONCEPT-X unmanned excavator. This concept gadget features a wheel loader and an ADT and X-CENTER. In fact, this center controls the construction machinery, letting it solve problems on construction sites in conjunction with drones. What’s more, it allows the user to see equipment at the site in just a glance. This way, human intervention is less necessary, minimizing risk factors. And, unlike human operators, these machines can work 24 hours a day. What’s more, a failure prediction system reduces maintenance costs. Moreover, this commercial machine takes technology to new heights when it comes to the future of construction equipment. Furthermore, since drones supervise this excavator, users have limitless safety, quality, and precision possibilities.
Indiana StateInside Indiana Business

The ROI of a Connected Workforce in Indiana Manufacturing

Indiana has a strong legacy in manufacturing, serving as the home to numerous world-class manufacturers statewide. According to the National Association of Manufacturers, Indiana manufacturers account for nearly 28% of the economic activity and employ more than 17% of the Hoosier workforce. The state also has the second largest automotive industry in the United States.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Automated Warehouse Pallet Solutions

Autonomous robot manufacturer Geek+ has partnered with WSR Solutions, a company specializing in intelligent warehouse management tools, to launch 'Smart Mixed Case Palletizing." The new IoT solution merges Geek+'s mobile robots with WSR's intelligent palletizing algorithms to improve warehouse operations by automating outbound order processing. More specifically, the tool was...
Congress & Courtskwbg.com

Feenstra Introduces Bill to Research and Develop Engines Primarily Powered by Biofuels

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) introduced H.R. 5090, the Biofuel Cell Research Act. This bill directs the Secretary of the Department of Energy (DOE) to establish a research, development, and demonstration program for a commercially viable fuel cell system that uses biofuels as the main fuel source. Working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), and appropriate stakeholders, the Energy Secretary would establish research and development goals that will result in the demonstration of the fuel cell system.
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

Eno – Guiding the new UAS industry to safety excellence

Have questions you want answered? Sign up now for the webinar covering the report’s key takeaways on Wednesday, September 8 at 2:00pm ET. The aviation industry and regulators are achieving many notable successes in creating effective policies to facilitate the integration of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Uncrewed Aircraft Systems, or UAS) into the National Airspace System (NAS).

Comments / 0

Community Policy