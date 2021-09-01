Liverpool's 24 Kitchen Street to become first club to exhibit UK AIDS Memorial Quilt

Liverpool venue 24 Kitchen Street is commemorating World AIDS Day on December 1st by becoming the first nightclub to exhibit the UK AIDS Memorial Quilt. Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989, the community art project is a huge patchwork quilt featuring panels reflecting the personal experiences of people who died from AIDS. A portion will be on show at 24 Kitchen Street from December 1st through 5th. "Club culture has become too disjointed from its queer roots," said Jonas Roberts, production and development manager at 24 Kitchen Street. "It's time for us to acknowledge and pay homage to queer history." In addition to the exhibition, 24 Kitchen Street is hosting an all-day event on December 1st for World AIDS Day, with a vigil, DJ sets and a performance from avant-garde cabaret artist David Hoyle. All proceeds will go to Sahir House, a non-profit organisation offering HIV support, prevention and information in Merseyside. Tickets to the World AIDS Day event are available here on RA. Here are some photos of the UK AIDS Memorial Quilt.