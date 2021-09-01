Prevention Project shares books on body safety with local children
Winona County Primary Prevention Project (WCPPP) is a local Winona County-funded organization focused on sexual and domestic violence prevention. The group distributed books focused on body safety. All known child care community centers, licensed home childcare providers and Winona County libraries were provided a copy of “The Swimsuit Lesson,” 2018 version by John Holsten in September and October 2020. This book introduces a simple, effective way to educate children.www.winonapost.com
Comments / 0