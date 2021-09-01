Cancel
Wyndham, VA

6045 Maybrook Way, Henrico, VA 23059

Richmond.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage home in Wyndham! Some of the upgrades includes new paint, new roof (2018), granite and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, newer vanities in master and second floor bathrooms with custom granite counters, new tile floor and mirrors, deck , upgraded irrigation in front and back yards and a huge fenced backyard. Located on a cul-de-sac and walking distance to pool/tennis and playground!! Vinyl siding, hardwoods in formal dining and ceramic tiles in the kitchen. 2 story foyer, cathedral ceilings in Primary bedroom & bathroom ( has skylights too). Enjoy cooking in the large eat-in kitchen with skylights. Just move in and enjoy all the this home and the Wyndham Neighborhood has to offer!

richmond.com

