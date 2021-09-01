Tachometer 101: Saving Engines and Winning Races Is Still a Thing!
Why you still need a rev-counter, plus 13 really good ones you'll like. These days, you can find a tachometer on practically any new car. Rental car or fleet-managed garbage truck, it doesn't matter; today's OE electric stepper-motor driven tachs are accurate and driven off a vehicle's CAN bus data stream, making them cost literally pennies apiece. Nevertheless, there's almost zero justification for a tachometer on a new vehicle, other than to verify that the engine's running, or to provide a visual spectacle for a really bored driver.www.motortrend.com
