Google CEO Sundar Pichai Shares Video of an Alligator Snagging a Drone Out of Mid-Air and Eating It
It’s not everyday that you see an alligator snagging a drone out of mid-air, much less the footage being shared by Google CEO Sundar Pichai. This video was originally posted by TikTok user @devhlanger, and split into two parts. The first part features George the alligator catching the drone in mid-air and bring it down into the water. The second half has the large reptile trying to eat the device. Read more for both parts and additional information.www.techeblog.com
Comments / 0