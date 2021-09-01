Google CEO Sundar Pichai Shares Video of an Alligator Snagging a Drone Out of Mid-Air and Eating It

The DJI Mavic Mini Combo includes everything you need to get started with a drone, whether it be for leisure or business, and you can get this bundle for $349 shipped, this week only, originally $499. Weighing just 250 grams, the Mavic Mini is as light as some smartphones, which also means it’s classified in the lowest and safest weight class of drones, making it exempt it from certain regulations in most countries. Yes, the takeoff weight includes the battery, propellers, and a microSD card. Product page. Read more for a hands-on unboxing, setup and review video.