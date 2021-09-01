VPPPA Safety+ 2021 – What’s it like meeting in the Covid-19 era?
What’s it like at a safety conference and expo with the pandemic still making daily news?. “These are still crazy times,” said one exhibitor at the VPPPA Safety+ national meeting. She doesn’t know if she’ll be attending the next safety conference in a few weeks or not. Another has definite plans to take a half dozen customers to dinner at that meeting. Everyone seems to have their own strategies and contingency plans.www.ishn.com
Comments / 0