Unvaccinated NBA players in cities with local requirements (NYC, SF) will not play in games

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA cannot mandate players get vaccinated, although 90% of players are, according to players’ union executive director Michele Roberts. That would still leave more than 40 players unvaccinated as we head into next season. If any of those players are in cities with requirements to be vaccinated for some indoor events — New York and San Francisco have those requirements — then unvaccinated players will not be able to enter the building to practice or play in games, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

