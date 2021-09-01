Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Monthly Archive: September 2021

shankennewsdaily.com
 8 days ago

News Alert: Pernod Ricard Takes Minority Stake in Luc Belaire Marketer Sovereign Brands. Pernod Ricard has taken a minority stake in Sovereign Brands, the company behind the highly successfully French sparkling wine brand Luc Belaire. Continue reading →. Pernod Rebounds in Fiscal ‘21, With Jameson, U.S. Growth Up Sharply. For...

www.shankennewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#News Alert#Sovereign Brands#French#Brown Forman Sales#American Whiskies#Tequila Brown Forman##Wilson Daniels Wholesale#Breakthru Beverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businesssgbonline.com

Sequential Brands Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Proceedings

Sequential Brands Group Inc. announced that it, together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, has commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. In June, reports arrived that Sequential Brands was close to reaching a deal with lenders to file for bankruptcy protection to divest...
Posted by
Levi Mikula

Banks Begin Making Same Move They Did Before '08 Crash

Photo 5042227 / Forclosure © Terrance Emerson | Dreamstime.com. In July, a story broke that received very little attention by the mainstream media. That story had to do with the banks announcing that they are spreading out mortgage risk because they are worried about what the future holds for the U.S. economy. Seems like a big deal that should have received lots of attention but it was ignored by most.
Businessmarketingdive.com

Anheuser-Busch taps new CMO, adds marketing role in C-suite shuffle

Anheuser-Busch named a new chief marketer as part of a broader shuffle of its U.S. leadership team, the company announced on Tuesday. Benoit Garbe, who currently serves as Anheuser-Busch's U.S. chief strategy officer, will take on the U.S. CMO role. Current president of AB InBev-owned Labatt brewery, Kyle Norrington, will fill a new sales and marketing position, U.S. chief commercial officer. Finally, Simon Wuestenberg, who is currently the president of Anheuser-Busch's distributor business unit AB One, has been appointed U.S. chief sales officer.
Businessshankennewsdaily.com

Exclusive: Jim Clerkin And Jeff Menashe Join Forces To Launch Demeter & Co.

Industry veterans Jim Clerkin and Jeff Menashe are launching a new drinks company, Demeter & Co., focused on exploiting untapped growth opportunities across a number of fast-rising categories. Demeter & Co. plans to open a headquarters at Manhattan’s World Trade Center #3 this fall, and is busy assembling a portfolio that will be curated to include “culturally relevant” offerings from categories such as wine, spirits, Champagne, RTDs, low- and no-alcohol products, and cannabis-infused drinks.
Businesssgbonline.com

Athleta Expands Wholesale Partnership With REI

Athleta announced the expansion of its wholesale partnership with REI bringing a selection of its products to 135 stores nationwide and online, up from five. As part of its growth plan to reach $2 billion in net sales by 2023, Athleta is investing in new touchpoints to increase brand awareness and drive new customer engagement.
Grocery & SupermaketLas Vegas Herald

Alcoholic Drinks Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026 | Bacardi, Beam-Suntory, Carlsberg

The Latest Released Worldwide Alcoholic Drinks market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Alcoholic Drinks market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Alcoholic Drinks market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Anheuser Busch InBev, Accolade Wines, Bacardi, Beam-Suntory, Carlsberg Group, Constellation Brands, China Resource Enterprise, Diageo, Heineken, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Pernod Ricard, SAB Miller, The Wine Group, Torres, Treasury Wine Estates, Vino Concha y Toro, ABD, Aceo, Aha Yeto, Arcus, Asahi Breweries, Belvedere Vodka, Ben Nevis Distillery, Boston Beer, Camino Real Distillery, Cape North, Christiania Spirits, Cia Tequileria Los Valores, G. G. Yuengling & Son & Distell Group.
Massachusetts Statenbcboston.com

These Massachusetts Breweries Are on Tap to Open in 2021

Last year, as taprooms were forced to shutter for months and supply-chain problems complicated the sudden transition to canning, brewers fretted about the future — not only of their own breweries, but also of the industry. But the industry barely slowed in 2020, according to a Business Journal analysis of...
Businessfoodmanufacturing.com

Emmi Roth Acquires US' Largest Feta Brand, Athenos

FITCHBURG, WI — Emmi Roth, in partnership with Emmi Group, has acquired Athenos, which includes the No. 1 feta in the U.S. The acquisition from the Lactalis Group expands Emmi Roth's business and product offerings, strengthening the company's long-standing dedication to the specialty cheese industry. Athenos complements the extensive range of Emmi Roth's high quality locally produced and imported specialty cheeses in the U.S.
California Statedcvelocity.com

Maersk buys stake in California clean fuel producer

Maritime container giant A.P. Moller - Maersk has bought a minority share in a California startup that turns common municipal trash into “green” transportation fuels such as bio-methanol, saying the move will help drive the nascent sector toward faster growth. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the company...
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Organic Trade Association Announces 2022 Organic Week

Thrilled to be kicking off a year of in-person organic advocacy, the Organic Trade Association is pleased to be hosting its 2022 Organic Week early next year in the nation’s capital. The forward-looking event from Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 is themed “The Future of Organic” and promises organic stakeholders an unparalleled opportunity to help advance organic policy priorities and to protect the future of organic.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Today in Payments Around the World: Singapore May Relax SPAC Guidelines, Airwallex Obtains Money Services Business License In Malaysia

Today in payments around the world: Singapore considers easing SPAC listing guidelines. Plus, U.S. remittances to Mexico reach a record-high $4.54 billion and Airwallex gets a Malaysian money services business license. Australian FinTech platform Airwallex on Thursday (Sept. 2) announced that the company has secured a money services business (MSB)...
Worldwhtc.com

Singapore Exchange’s SPAC rules seen giving market much-needed boost

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore Exchange’s new rules for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) are likely to help it attract regional funds and fast-growing firms, as it seeks to revitalise a staid market for equity listings, market participants said. Some of them expect Southeast Asian startups, especially from the tech sector,...
DrinksParagould Daily Press

For some craft beer drinkers, less can mean more

My prepandemic summers were always packed with travel – trips to Europe for work and play, and, most recently, a road trip across the American West. At the end of a sweltering day of activities, I’d routinely wind down with some social drinking. In recent years, though, I started to...
Drinksshankennewsdaily.com

Nielsen Update: A Sluggish Summer Selling Season for Beverage Alcohol Off-Premise

Facing tough comparisons against last year’s pandemic-driven surge, the alcoholic beverage industry has cooled off somewhat at retail, but there are a few bright spots. While total spirits sales by value fell 3.3% in the 13-week period ending August 14, higher-priced spirits rose 11.7% as premiumization trends continue. Flavored spirits continue to outperform unflavored ones, due largely to the ongoing popularity of prepared cocktails. Last year, this exploding sector surged 62% overall in volume terms, to an equivalent of 15.3 million 9-liter cases—according to Impact Databank—and prepared cocktails are projected to grow industry share until at least 2025.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Willis Towers Watson Revamps Global Leadership

Global insurance broker Willis Towers Watson, which ended merger talks with rival Aon in July, announced a new global leadership team to “guide strategy, priorities, investments and engagement.”. John Haley, chief executive officer, said the new team “consists of voices across our geographies, segments and functions” and positions the firm...
Businessbizjournals

BuzzFeed names former American Express comptroller to board

Digital media company BuzzFeed has named former American Express comptroller Joan Amble to serve on its board of directors as audit chair. Amble, who previously served as executive vice president, finance, and comptroller for American Express, will help BuzzFeed navigate a new period as a public company. BuzzFeed announced on June 24 that it will merge with 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. ($ENFA), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly traded company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy