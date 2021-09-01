Cancel
Brown-Forman Sales Up 20%, Driven by American Whiskies and Tequila

 6 days ago

Brown-Forman reported $906 million increase in net sales for the three months ended July 31, marking a 20% gain over the year-earlier period. Sales growth was driven by the Jack Daniel’s family—in particular Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, up 44% year over year. Woodford Reserve also made a strong contribution, up 30%, as did Herradura Tequila, up 76%. The company reported operating income of $289 million, a decline from last year attributable primarily to its sale of Early Times, Canadian Mist, and Collingwood to Sazerac in June 2020.

