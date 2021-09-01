Pernod Rebounds in Fiscal ‘21, With Jameson, U.S. Growth Up Sharply

Spirit giant Pernod Ricard has reported a recovery in profits after sales were buoyed by the easing of restrictions in the US and China.The Jameson whiskey and Absolut vodka owner also hailed a boost from a “dynamic rebound” in the UK, Germany and Eastern Europe The group said both sales and profits were above pre-pandemic levels, despite the continued impact of pandemic restrictions on bars and restaurants.It told investors on Wednesday that it saw operating profits rise by 18.3% on an organic basis from the year, surpassing expectations.Meanwhile, sales increased by 9.7% against pre-pandemic levels, as it was particularly buoyed...