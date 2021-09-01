Pernod Rebounds in Fiscal ‘21, With Jameson, U.S. Growth Up Sharply
For its fiscal year 2021, Pernod Ricard saw sales organic sales rise 9.7% to €8.8 billion ($10.4b) as the company rebounded after a challenging 2020. Profit from recurring operations was up 18.3% on an organic basis to €2.4 billion ($2.84b) and growth for fiscal year 2021 was stronger than fiscal year 2019. The company saw progress across all its global markets, with significant premiumization and growth in key markets like the U.S. and China.www.shankennewsdaily.com
