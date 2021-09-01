Surgical masks reduce COVID-19 spread, large-scale study shows

Dr. Julie Swann, A. Doug Allison Distinguished Professor and Department Head at NC State University debunks the claim that face masks can't block viruses such as COVID-19. In videos, Liz Wheeler states that "the science itself debunks the use of face masks to stop viruses like Covid-19." The claim is untrue and misrepresents what scientists have said in individual studies, and it misrepresents what science has said more generally across a deep and broad set of peer-reviewed studies. Laboratory experiments show that face masks can be effective at blocking aerosols and droplets, within which virus particles can be carried (like a small yolk inside an egg). More aerosols (and thus virus particles) are blocked by face masks of high quality or appropriate fabrics, such as masks containing multiple fabric layers, or ones containing special non-woven materials, which can trap particles like a fly in a spider web. Masks are more effective at blocking particles if they fit well on the face, without gaps around the edges that may occur in a simple disposable mask. Masks are especially helpful at stopping droplets from the wearer, although they can also reduce some droplets from coming to the wearer.