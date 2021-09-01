Dallas County HHS will conduct ground spraying for mosquitoes in DeSoto on September 1st and 2nd

Hello, Flower Mound! August and September are always busy months here at the Town, as we discuss and finalize the budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. The proposed budget – which will be voted on and approved this month – currently totals $184,185,079. The proposed, balanced budget includes a 7.2 percent reduction in the property tax rate to $0.4050 per $100 assessed valuation, from $0.4365. This proposed property tax rate is the lowest in the Town’s history. What could it mean for you as a homeowner? If the proposed tax rate is approved, you could see an average annual savings of $127.