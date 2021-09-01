Dallas County HHS will conduct ground spraying for mosquitoes in DeSoto on September 1st and 2nd
Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory confirmed mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The mosquito traps were collected from the DeSoto 75115 zip code. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in DeSoto on September 1, 2021, from 9:00pm to 5:00am and September 2, 2021, from 9:00pm to 5:00am, weather permitting.desoto.bubblelife.com
Comments / 0