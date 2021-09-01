Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County HHS will conduct ground spraying for mosquitoes in DeSoto on September 1st and 2nd

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory confirmed mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The mosquito traps were collected from the DeSoto 75115 zip code. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in DeSoto on September 1, 2021, from 9:00pm to 5:00am and September 2, 2021, from 9:00pm to 5:00am, weather permitting.

desoto.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
62K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desoto, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Dawn, TX
Desoto, TX
Government
Dallas County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitoes#Hhs#Epa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Related
Mesquite, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

With COVID-19 numbers on the rise, when would Mesquite ISD close a school?

COVID-19 surged across the state just as schools opened in August and many districts have been forced to close campuses to slow the spread of the virus. Schools have shuttered because of outbreaks in West and East Texas, Central Texas and across North Texas, including in DeSoto ISD, Carrollton and Richardson ISD — where one sixth grader was in the ICU with COVID-19 last week. Mesquite parents are wondering if — or when — their child’s school might also close from an outbreak of COVID-19.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Live OnStage @ APL: Deadly Dallas - A History of Unfortunate Incidents and Grisly Fatalities

Listen to Rusty Williams discuss a darkly humorous look at turn-of-the-twentieth-century city life when he speaks about Dallas, Texas, Spring 1904. This program will be presented live both in person and virtually via https://allentx.swagit.com/live. In-person attendance is limited to 150. No registration is required to attend. Admittance is first come, first served. Viewers may submit questions until 8:30 p.m. that evening through liveonstage@cityofallen.org.
Arlington, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

I- 30 Closure in Arlington this Weekend

The east and westbound I-30 main lanes in Arlington will be closed this weekend. The closure will be from SH 360 to SH 161/President George Bush Turnpike, starting on Friday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 13, 5 a.m. The closure is needed for the removal of the northbound...
Argyle, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Argyle ISD extends COVID-19 leave for employees

During a special meeting Tuesday night, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution to extend COVID-19 leave for all district staff members, a move that other districts have also done recently. Trustees approved eight days of COVID-19 leave for Argyle ISD employees who test positive for the virus....
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — September 2021

Hello, Flower Mound! August and September are always busy months here at the Town, as we discuss and finalize the budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. The proposed budget – which will be voted on and approved this month – currently totals $184,185,079. The proposed, balanced budget includes a 7.2 percent reduction in the property tax rate to $0.4050 per $100 assessed valuation, from $0.4365. This proposed property tax rate is the lowest in the Town’s history. What could it mean for you as a homeowner? If the proposed tax rate is approved, you could see an average annual savings of $127.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dallas City Council To Take Up Forest Lane Rezoning Request

The Dallas City Council will discuss a rezoning request for a long-dormant stretch of Forest Lane east of the Dallas North Tollway when it meets Thursday. Forest Park Development is requesting a zoning change so it can build 26 single-family residences that are roughly 2,800 –3,100 square feet in size and have a price tag in the $1 million range, in a gated community with access at Nuestra, Quincy, and Forest Lane.
Highland Park, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

HPISD: Accident Caused Lockdown Measures At HPHS

Highland Park ISD chief of staff Jon Dahlander said the lockdown system at Highland Park High School was accidentally activated Wednesday morning. Dahlander added that students and staff were safe. First responders from the University Park Police Department and the Highland Park Department of Public Safety helped with the ensuing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy