Smile, God Loves You!

A woman is meant to be a guiding light for man’s journey on Earth. When he is beside her, one hopes to experience a level of tenderness with her very presence. A warming glow, is held within her. From her very touch alone, man is comforted. His Soul is elevated within a particular touch. Most importantly, she has the power to tame words; re-structuring them and re-creating them in such a way, where they heal the mind and quiet the Soul. A woman, who uses her words wisely, projects them as a form of empowerment. Her words are part of a tenderness, where he feels his troubles melt, away. Every day is a form of elevation. Even when his day has gone wrong, he is permitted to re-generate himself once he had been restored. Whatever pains of the day have occurred, they are immediately washed away. After all, home is where love should be blossoming, even more. Home is a place and spatial decor, where a loving environment should be a top priority. A relationship is the same thing. Within a loving companionship, words are used as moments of healing. They are like honeysuckle whispers. Such pleasantries have the power to heal the Spirit of sound. It cleanses the auditory sensory. That too, is healing!