Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

David Freiburger Bought a Late-Model Muscle Car?!

MotorTrend Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the 1987 Suburban I glowed about recently? It blew up. After I bought the thing in Colorado and used it for a great road trip with my kid, the 109,000-mile, super-minty Sub became my daily driver—until it went into nauseating rod knock on the Grapevine grade here in SoCal. I got out, nearly stepped on a rattlesnake (who wasn't happy about it), then waited three hours for a tow truck. I had plenty of time to think and realized I owned 20 vehicles and not a single one is capable of driving to Famoso Dragstrip and back—or at least not in a tolerable way. The next day, I bought a 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T.

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Car#Gm#Dodge#Jeep#Hot Rod#Longbed#Gm#Pavlovian#707 Hp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Dealer Gives C8 Corvette Owner New Car After Mechanic’s 148-MPH Street Race

This particular dealer disaster story has a happy ending. Earlier this month, we brought you the story of a Fremont Chevrolet mechanic caught taking a customer's C8 Corvette for a high-speed joyride, and it was even worse than that classic setup makes it sound. The tech ran the car up to 148 mph on a public highway in a street race that went viral once the video from the car's Performance Data Recorder was shared online.
Home & GardenPosted by
Motor1.com

This International Harvester Truck Is Cooler Than Any New Pickup

Today’s trucks offer customers the best of both worlds – utilitarian workhorses that line their interiors with supple leathers and the latest technologies. However, this is a far departure from their bare-bone beginnings. Pickups have come quite far, though there’s something special with a classic like this modified 1973 International Harvester Loadstar dually that looks downright mean with its styling upgrade.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Hellcat Charger Goes Head To Head With Shelby GT500

The Hellcat, one of Dodge's most potent creations. With 707 hard-hitting horses being produced from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 this car was built for speed. Having been born for drag strip domination, the Hellcat is essentially the perfect machine for straight-line speed. If this is complemented by a driver who knows what he's doing, the Dodge Hellcat could be the perfect speed demon. Another of America’s favorite performance cars is the Ford Mustang. This pioneer of performance was the world's first pony car and, while it may not have been very fast in the beginning, it has now become one of the United States best selling performance vehicles.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale As August Rolls On

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we summer rolls on.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest COPO Cars On Motorious

To celebrate the newest COPO Camaro, here are some awesome examples of Chevy COPOs for sale. Chevrolet recently announced that the 2022 Chevy COPO Camaro was going to come with a massive 527 cubic inch engine, and we can dig it. The old adage of "no replacement for displacement" hasn’t aged perfectly with time, but the idea of a big engine stuffed into the engine bay of a mid-size muscle car will always make us smile. To celebrate the new COPO Camaro, here are some COPOs on Motorious, not just limited to Camaro.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

The Only Hellcat Charger Manual Known To Exist

Even modern Charger starts as an automatic, but this one underwent a transformation. The Dodge Charger, possibly one of America’s only true muscle cars left. While others focus on cutting weight and improving lap times the Charger tends to shift its focus on one thing, raw power. The Hellcats in particular seem to have mastered the art of big smokey burnouts and hard-hitting acceleration. However, there has always been one drawback to the current generation of Chargers. That would be the lack of a manual transmission option. We understand why Dodge does this.
CarsCarscoops

Vampires Beware, This Ford F-250 Owner Is Coming For You

Adding extra lights to the front of a vehicle is nothing new. However, the owner of this first-generation Ford F-250 took it to another level by installing a bunch of LED bars and spotlights on the front end of their truck. The result looks more like stadium lighting and less...
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

6 Fun Classic Ford F-Series Trucks That Don't Cost a F'ing Fortune

One could argue that Ford trucks collectively built America. While the Model T was the car that saved small towns and big cities alike from the relentless biohazard of horse apples, it was the motorized truck that set the stage for access to goods and services, mobility, and freedom. By the time Ford gave birth to the first Ford F-Series truck in 1948, its reputation had already been burnished by 31 years of truck production. (Before the F-Series, Ford trucks were designated Model TT from 1917 to 1928, Model AA from 1929 to 1932, Model BB from 1933 to 1934, the Model 50 in 1935, the Model 67 in 1936, and no truck-specific alphanumeric designation from 1937 to 1947.)
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Top Fastest Muscle Cars of All Time

We’ve seen powerful and iconic muscle cars throughout the decades, like the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro. The Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger were also two of the first muscle cars on the scene, now even brawnier thanks to Hellcat engines. Stellantis is even taking muscle cars into the EV era with the Dodge Muscle.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Warns 2021 F-150 Owners To Stop Driving Immediately

It's nearly impossible to go a single day without spotting a Ford F-150 in America. Even if you don't own one, chances are somebody you know does. As America's best-selling vehicle for decades, the F-150 is a core vehicle for the Blue Oval and will continue to be for years to come. The immense popularity of the recently revealed F-150 Lightning is proof the full-size truck can thrive as a pure battery-electric.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

9 Mercury Muscle Cars That Help Tell the Brand's Story

Ford's middle child has an interesting history with the hot rod world. When Mercury was created in 1938 by Edsel Ford, it was to ostensibly bridge the large price gap between Ford and luxury brand Lincoln. In keeping with the practice at Chrysler (which encompassed four brands) and General Motors (which had seven nameplates), Ford's new upscale Mercury division would service upwardly mobile buyers with higher trim levels, more interior space, and more potent performance.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.
CarsConsumer Reports.org

Used Cars That Burn Oil—

It’s no secret that after a while, a worn-out engine is likely to burn some oil. But that shouldn’t happen in a well-maintained used car for at least 10 years, if ever. Consumer Reports, however, has found that there are several models built within the last decade that are known to burn oil at any mileage.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

No Two Ford Maverick Mini-Trucks Will Look The Same

The Ford Maverick was revealed recently and has been impressing us ever since. The pickup will be light on gas and has trounced its biggest rival in the Hyundai Santa Cruz on more than one occasion, despite the truck not yet being on the streets or dealer floors. That must mean that it's a pretty good package straight from the factory, but as always, buyers want to be able to add more capability and personalization to their new vehicles. Fortunately, Ford knows this and has always offered ways to enhance its products. Last month, the Blue Oval promised that it would be offering more parts and accessories for the Maverick soon, and now we've got a sneak peek of what to expect.
CarsTop Speed

These Cars Pack The Smallest V-8 Engines Ever Put In a Road-Going Vehicle

For as long as most of us can remember, V-8 engines are associated with big power and big displacement. Although this is true for most of them, there are those that don’t share their bigger counterparts’ performance capabilities. Nevertheless, some of these engines pack a surprising amount of punch for their size. On top of that, you can find a lot of them in some pretty epic vehicles.
CarsCarscoops

What Are The Best And Worst Cars And SUVs For Visibility?

Our buying decisions are often shaped by how a vehicle looks on the outside, when how the world looks from the inside of a car or SUV is arguably far more important. Carmakers can load up their vehicles with hundreds of electronic safety features but if you can’t see past roof pillars the size of an elephant’s leg, those cars are less safe and less relaxing to drive than they should be.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford GT Being Tested With Mysterious Powertrain

Though Ford GT production is winding down and scheduled to end following the 2022 model year, the automaker has already extended the production of its latest road-going supercar a total of two times. Whether or not it will make it a third is currently unclear. However, sources have told Ford Authority that at least one Ford GT around the Detroit Metro area is being tested with a powertrain that is clearly different from what the model currently comes equipped with.
Carsgmauthority.com

This 2022 Silverado 1500 Work Truck Prototype Has A Strange Interior

Just yesterday, GM Authority brought you new spy photos of the refreshed 2022 Silverado Work Truck, caught in prototype form testing on public roads ahead of a debut next month. Now, we’re checking out the interior of this refreshed model prototype, and things are, well, a little strange. Although the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy