David Freiburger Bought a Late-Model Muscle Car?!
Remember the 1987 Suburban I glowed about recently? It blew up. After I bought the thing in Colorado and used it for a great road trip with my kid, the 109,000-mile, super-minty Sub became my daily driver—until it went into nauseating rod knock on the Grapevine grade here in SoCal. I got out, nearly stepped on a rattlesnake (who wasn't happy about it), then waited three hours for a tow truck. I had plenty of time to think and realized I owned 20 vehicles and not a single one is capable of driving to Famoso Dragstrip and back—or at least not in a tolerable way. The next day, I bought a 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T.www.motortrend.com
