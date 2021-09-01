Talkin’ Rock with John Corabi – 2021

Like Carole King, she's already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and like Carole King, she's in as part of a duo with her ex-husband: Ike & Tina Turner. Weirdly, in both cases, the guy is listed first, even as the woman has much greater star power. I almost voted for Carole but went with Tina and here's why: in both cases, their solo careers seem to be centered around one album. In Carole's case, it's Tapestry, which made her a star performer (after working as a behind-the-scenes writer for years). In Tina's case, it was Private Dancer, which established her as a star in her own right, and marked one of the most dramatic and surprising comebacks in music history. But the rest of Tina's discography, to me, held up a bit better than the rest of Carole's. Upon listening to all of Turner's records, I kind of felt like her post-Private Dancer stuff is a bit underrated. I have to admit there was another factor here: the idea of Tina only being in the Rock Hall attached to her abusive ex-husband seemed gross and wrong. Maybe watching the Tina Turner documentary fed into it a bit. But based on her catalog alone, she deserves to be a Hall of Famer on her own.