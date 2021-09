An emergency rescue team has brought more than 50 dogs and puppies rescued from storm-ravaged Louisiana to the North Shore Animal League. "The animals that are coming in we rescued animals a week before the hurricane and now the animals that are coming in today are animals that were in the area shelters," says Sylvia Ottaka, of the North Shore Animal League. "So, these animals needed a place to go because so many people were displaced from the hurricane that now they need a place to put their animals - to send their animals if they can no longer keep them."