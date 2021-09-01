Blue Moon Ice Cream Recipe: Don't Argue Over the Flavor Profile, Just Enjoy This Fun Ice Cream Recipe
It's said if you ask six different people what the flavor of blue moon ice cream is, you'll get six different answers. Is it raspberry? Vanilla? Lemon? Froot Loops? Fruity Pebbles? Cotton candy? Who knows, but at least they'll agree it's blue (hopefully!). If you don't live in the Upper Midwest of the U.S., here's an easy blue moon ice cream recipe you can make at home. Explain the flavor however you want.30seconds.com
Comments / 0