Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Loan fund application now open for Wabash Valley small businesses

By Local News
mymixfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thrive West Central, a group dedicated to improving quality of life in West Central Indiana, announced Wednesday the creation of a new revolving loan fund to support area small businesses. Titled “Spark,” the loan fund was created through a Rural Business Development Grant from the...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wabash Valley#Wtwo#Thrive West Central#The Us#Spark#Thrive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Credits & LoansInc.com

SBA to Increase EIDL Loan Amounts to $2 Million After Labor Day

The Small Business Administration is expected to lift the cap on its Covid Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) sometime after Labor Day on September 6, bringing the low-interest long term loan available to any small businesses struggling amid the pandemic back up to $2 million. The cap was set at...
Fulton, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton aims to aid small businesses, nonprofits with federal relief funds

FULTON — Fulton officials are planning to earmark roughly one-third of the city’s $1.2 million COVID-19 recovery funds for ailing small businesses while city officials determine the best uses for the remaining funds. Approved in early 2021, the $1.9 trillion federal American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), which among other spending...
Ada, OKKXII.com

Ada business improvement grant applications open this week

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ada’s Main Street is comprised of businesses that stand in historic buildings, some of them are over a hundred years old. Now those businesses can apply for help to improve their facilities courtesy of the Ada business improvement grant. The business improvement grant began in 2018...
Small Businesscorpmagazine.com

SBA Awards Funding for Veteran Federal Procurement Entrepreneurship Training Program

WASHINGTON (Globe Newswire) — The U.S. Small Business Administration today announced the awarding of $500,000 in a grant agreement with the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Community Foundation’s National Center for the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) to deliver the SBA’s Veteran Federal Procurement Entrepreneurship Training Program. The funding opportunity,...
Washington County, WIwashingtoncountyinsider.com

Economic Development Washington Co. offers small business loans

Washington Co., WI – Economic Development Washington County (EDWC) is offering easy-access financing to help businesses and farmers in Washington County. Loans are available and EDWC will take applications until funds are exhausted on a first come, first serve basis. Financing subject to review and approval of EDWC. High demand...
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Chamber Program Accepting Applications for Minority Small-Business Owners

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce’s Opportunities For All (OFA) initiative is accepting applications through its Business Assistance Funds Program for minority small-business owners. The program is designed to assist minority small-business owners and nonprofit organizations with resources that will help their businesses grow and thrive. Applicants must be registered with the state and provide services and programs that benefit local residents. Interested parties can apply here.
Small Business101.9 KELO-FM

Half of U.S. small businesses have unfilled job openings -NFIB

(Reuters) – Half of U.S. small-business owners reported unfilled job openings in August as finding qualified workers remains an ongoing challenge, a trade group said on Thursday. The National Federation of Independent Business said in its monthly jobs report that 50% of small business owners reported unfilled job openings in...
Portland, MEmainebiz.biz

How to find funding for your small business

For small businesses in Maine in need of financing, resources abound, from tapping into state economic development funding to crowdfunding platforms, according to an expert who works with startups statewide. Tom Rainey, executive director of the Maine Center for Entrepreneurs, shared financing tips in a short videotaped presentation for last...
Mecklenburg County, NCbizjournals

Mecklenburg County hits refresh on loan program for small businesses. Here's what changed.

Mecklenburg County has revamped its small-business loan program with relaxed qualifying criteria and a new marketing pitch. Rechristened as Meck Lending, the program offers small businesses loans of up to $75,000 over 10-year terms. Meck Lending debuted in October 2019 with a loan pool of $2.75 million from county reserves and another $500,000 used to hire a third-party administrator.
Credits & Loansfinextra.com

Funding Circle launches BNPL product for business loans

Small business lender Funding Circle has launched its first payment facility, FlexiPay, empowering customers with the ability to buy now pay later on any expense. FlexiPay enables businesses to spread any UK invoice or supplier payment over three months, with the initial payment made upfront on their behalf. Launched in...
Morehead City, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Community College partners with nonprofit for small business loan program

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Small Business Center has established a micro-loan program in collaboration with the First Rung Foundation to provide seed money to entrepreneurs starting new businesses in Carteret County. Low-interest loans up to $10,000 are available for business-related costs, such as space, inventory, equipment, advertising,...
Boston, MABoston Globe

City of Boston rolls out two new relief funds for small businesses

Many small businesses are still struggling to keep afloat in an unstable economy. Starting Wednesday, those hoping to recover can apply for two new relief funds launched by the city of Boston. Small business owners will be able to apply online for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and the Small Business Relief Fund 2.0, which together will inject $9.4 million into the community. The fund will allot restaurants grants of $5,000 to cover business operations, and will give restaurants with tipped employees sums of $15,000 to increase payroll to $12.75 per hour. This fund will also provide money toward retention bonuses, as well as feature selected restaurants in a public awareness campaign to attract workers. The Small Business Relief Fund 2.0, a continuation of the city’s fund first launched in April 2020, will dole out up to $20,000 to small businesses, especially those in industries that suffered most from the pandemic. “The success of small businesses is crucial to helping working families and to maintaining the unique character of Boston’s different neighborhoods,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey said in a statement. — ANGELA YANG.
Charleston, WVWOWK

Local small businesses awarded funding through grant program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin says 21 businesses have been awarded Small Business Investment Grants during the summer grant cycle. These funds total $164,429.64 between the businesses, according to city officials. “The City of Charleston continues to invest in small businesses in every corner of Charleston,” said...
Small BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. consumer watchdog proposes small business lending data rules

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Wednesday proposed new requirements for financial institutions to collect and report data on small businesses' access to credit in a bid to boost transparency and fair lending. The proposed rule would require financial institutions report the amount...

Comments / 0

Community Policy