Loan fund application now open for Wabash Valley small businesses

Many small businesses are still struggling to keep afloat in an unstable economy. Starting Wednesday, those hoping to recover can apply for two new relief funds launched by the city of Boston. Small business owners will be able to apply online for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and the Small Business Relief Fund 2.0, which together will inject $9.4 million into the community. The fund will allot restaurants grants of $5,000 to cover business operations, and will give restaurants with tipped employees sums of $15,000 to increase payroll to $12.75 per hour. This fund will also provide money toward retention bonuses, as well as feature selected restaurants in a public awareness campaign to attract workers. The Small Business Relief Fund 2.0, a continuation of the city’s fund first launched in April 2020, will dole out up to $20,000 to small businesses, especially those in industries that suffered most from the pandemic. “The success of small businesses is crucial to helping working families and to maintaining the unique character of Boston’s different neighborhoods,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey said in a statement. — ANGELA YANG.