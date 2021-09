Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman says buyers are driven by affordability, and with the most affordable metros also being the ones most at-risk for climate change, buyers are “marching into the jaws of destruction.” In the west, wildfire season is longer and more intense, and hurricanes and floods are also worsening, according to scientists. But buyers are not deterred. Kelman says buyers are headed to the more flood-prone Florida and the Southeast. Phoenix even surpassed Philadelphia last year for population size, reports CNBC. The city has grown faster than any other major American city in the last 10 years.