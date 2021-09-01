More than 300 ‘Extreme Risk Protective Orders’ issued in New Jersey since landmark gun safety law went into effect two years ago

A new abortion bill, two alcohol bills and a gun bill will all become laws effective Sept. 1 as signed by Gov. Greg Abbott over the past few months. In a law that directly opposes the landmark case of Roe v. Wade, the “heartbeat” bill goes into effect Sept. 1, restricting women from having an abortion starting at six weeks into pregnancy. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals canceled a hearing planned for Aug. 30, when over 20 abortion providers hoped to persuade the law be blocked.