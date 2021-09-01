More than 300 ‘Extreme Risk Protective Orders’ issued in New Jersey since landmark gun safety law went into effect two years ago
TRENTON – On the two-year anniversary of the effective date of New Jersey’s landmark Extreme Risk Protective Order (“ERPO”) Act, Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck Wednesday announced that more than 300 Extreme Risk Protective Orders have been issued in the state, likely preventing countless gun violence-related tragedies and saving lives.wrnjradio.com
Comments / 0