Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

More than 300 ‘Extreme Risk Protective Orders’ issued in New Jersey since landmark gun safety law went into effect two years ago

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON – On the two-year anniversary of the effective date of New Jersey’s landmark Extreme Risk Protective Order (“ERPO”) Act, Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck Wednesday announced that more than 300 Extreme Risk Protective Orders have been issued in the state, likely preventing countless gun violence-related tragedies and saving lives.

wrnjradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Safety#Legislature#Erpo#State#Directive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Marin County, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin forum highlights gun safety restraining orders

County and state gun safety experts held an online forum this week on a tool available to Marin residents: the gun violence restraining order. The tool, approved by the California Legislature in September 2014, could help avert gun violence, mass shootings or self-inflicted gunshot wounds if teachers, co-workers or family members used it when they are worried about someone close to them, said Marin County District Attorney Lori Frugoli, an organizer for the event.
Educationwrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs legislation to establish the ‘Amistad Commission Exemplary Award Program’

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday signed S3654 into law establishing the “Amistad Commission Exemplary Award Program.”. The program is charged with identifying outstanding educators who have shown a commitment to furthering student knowledge on the African slave trade, slavery in America, the vestiges of slavery in this country, and the contributions of African Americans to our society. Under this new law, school districts will submit their nominations through an application created by the Amistad Commission.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Machine Gun Law, ATF Rule at Center of Suits Over Bump Stock Ban

The federal government properly banned bump stocks under a statute regulating machine guns because the accessories convert a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic one, three gun-control advocacy groups say in a brief to the full Sixth Circuit. Further, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is entitled to routine...
Michigan Statetennesseestar.com

U.S. Senators Call for Investigation into Michigan and Other States that Sent COVID Patients to Nursing Homes

Republican members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Friday urged that committee’s chair to commence an investigation into the decisions of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) and several other governors to discharge COVID-19-infected patients into their states’ nursing homes in 2020. In addition to Whitmer, Tom Wolf (D-PA), Andrew Cuomo...
HealthMedicalXpress

Overdose risk more than tripled from 2014-2019 among New Jersey Medicaid users

A rise in heroin and fentanyl in New Jersey between 2014-2019 led to the tripling of medically treated opioid overdoses despite the state's strict limiting of prescription opioids for pain and substantial state initiatives to expand access to treatment for opioid use disorder, according to a Rutgers-led study. Researchers say...
Politicscarolinajournal.com

Cooper’s veto of racist gun law repeal would be one of his worst

Gov. Roy Cooper is closing in on 60 vetoes since he took office, but few will be lower than his impending veto to repeal the Jim Crow era pistol permit system. A law in North Carolina for over 100 years, there is plenty of evidence the legislation was implemented in 1919 to keep blacks unarmed.
LawPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Abortion, alcohol and gun laws passed by 87th Legislature effective Sept. 1

A new abortion bill, two alcohol bills and a gun bill will all become laws effective Sept. 1 as signed by Gov. Greg Abbott over the past few months. In a law that directly opposes the landmark case of Roe v. Wade, the “heartbeat” bill goes into effect Sept. 1, restricting women from having an abortion starting at six weeks into pregnancy. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals canceled a hearing planned for Aug. 30, when over 20 abortion providers hoped to persuade the law be blocked.
Law EnforcementPosted by
NBC Chicago

Police Have Opposed Some Recent Gun Law Rollbacks. They're Often Passing Anyway

The latest push to loosen gun laws in states across the U.S. has put police officers at odds with Republican lawmakers who usually trumpet support for law enforcement. In states like Texas, Tennessee and Louisiana, police opposed pushes to drop requirements for people to get background checks and training before carrying handguns in public, plans that came as gun sales continued to shatter records during the coronavirus pandemic.
Politicsncpoliticalnews.com

Governor Cooper signs eleven bills into law, vetoes two bills

Governor Cooper made the following statement on HB 352:. "This legislation is not the right way to ensure safety in hotels. It removes legal protections and allows unnecessary harm to vulnerable people, including families with children, who have turned to hotels and motels for housing in a time of need."
PoliticsDaily Tar Heel

Cooper signs bill to allow expunction of up to three nonviolent felonies from record

Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law last week a bill that will expand opportunities for people to have felonies expunged from their records. Under Senate Bill 301, up to three nonviolent felonies will be eligible for expunction if they occurred within 24 months of each other and if 20 years have passed since either the date of conviction or the completion of the sentence.
PoliticsPosted by
The Center Square

Cooper signs police reform, oversight legislation

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a series of law enforcement reform legislation into law Thursday. Senate Bill 300 makes resisting arrest while causing serious injury to an officer a felony and increases police oversight. Two other pieces of legislation Cooper signed Thursday also call for police reforms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy