These 10 performers demonstrate the enduring influence of Sparks
Due to English director Edgar Wright’s (Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz) recent cinematic hagiography The Sparks Brothers, 2021 has become the year of Sparks. Variously described as “the best British band to come from Los Angeles,” “your favorite band’s favorite band” and “the greatest band you’ve never heard of,” it’s high time. After all, it’s only been 49 years since the ever-shifting lineup helmed by singer Russell Mael and keyboardist brother Ron began working under the name Sparks—54 years if you count first band Urban Renewal Project.www.altpress.com
Comments / 0