Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to Master Medieval Mayhem in Rustler

By Xbox Wire
GIZORAMA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Middle Ages of Rustler, a grand theft horse experience that’s available today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. While it may lack some of the modern conveniences we’ve grown accustomed to, it certainly has its charm. For our anti-hero simply named Guy, it represents a booming land of opportunity, and with the help of his friend Buddy, he will lie, cheat, and sneak his way into the Grand Tournament – a major event held across the kingdom in which the ultimate prize is the princess’ hand in marriage.

gizorama.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Mayhem#Race#Crown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Glyph Out Now On Steam

Critically acclaimed in the press, Glyph, from studio Bolverk Games, realizes the transition from Nintendo Switch to Steam today, Monday. The lively marble game/ball roller where you play as a mechanical scarab, working to restore an ancient civilization overrun by machines gone mad, is welcomed as a fresh take on the genre by platform game enthusiasts.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for Rustler on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 31 Aug 2021. "Grand Theft Horse - Win the Kingdom or Tear it Down. Classic GTA-gameplay gets a medieval makeover. The Great Tournament is offering the hand of the princess as a prize. Go from local brigand to champion. Or don’t. Guy (that’s you) and his friend (conveniently named Buddy) are out to win the prize with holy hand grenades, pimped out horses, and their own personal minstrels in tow. It’s madness and mayhem with true comedic flair.
Comicsnoisypixel.net

Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #66 Showcases The Iconic Two-Headed Beast Orthrus

The official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 66th Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Orthrus, an iconic two-headed beast known for its presence across numerous Shin Megami Tensei and Persona titles. He was a sibling of the legendary Cerberus and was a proficient guard dog but was slain by the mythical hero, Heracles.
Video GamesGematsu

Post-apocalyptic Western action adventure game Exekiller announced for PC

Polish developer Paradark Studio has announced Exekiller, a single-player action adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic world where retro-futurism and Western vibes collide. It will launch for PC (Steam). “We are fans of Westerns and post-apocalyptic, but also dark science-fiction, cyberpunk, and retro-futurism—from mixing these genres, Exekiller was born,” said...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Sea of Thieves: How to unlock Borderlands Mayhem ship set

The fun-filled chaos of Borderlands is making its way into Sea of Thieves. As revealed in today’s Xbox Gamescom stream, the new Mayhem ship set is arriving in Sea of Thieves as part of a limited-time event. Best of all, worthy pirates can unlock the Borderlands ship simply by playing the game. Here’s everything you need to know.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff promises housing, mod support, world events, dungeons, and more in roadmap

There’s plenty of things to come for the cutesy cubic multiplayer RPG Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff, at least according to a roadmap update shared by the devs of Kindred Games. The map itself, which is embedded below, promises a wide variety of items in progress like housing, in-game mail, and a detailed stats panel, while other updates listed as coming soon include Mac support, alchemy, and fishing.
Video GamesIGN

Rustler - Launch Trailer

Watch mayhem unfold in this launch trailer for Rustler, the action game where you play as anti-hero Guy, a brigand determined to win The Grand Tournament while causing a ruckus along the way. The trailer showcases the absolute problem that Guy becomes as he attempts to win The Grand Tournament and its illustrious prize, destroying everything in his path as he does so for no real reason. Rustler is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesmobilemodegaming.com

Space Shooter – Discover How To Get Gems

Fans of old-school space shooter-adventure games are always looking out for a new game to get their hands on. I’ve been in search of one ever since I first encountered similar games like Galaga when I was a child. Fortunately, developer OneSoft has released a new game that brings the...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Lost Judgment: these are the 8 playable titles of Master System

To the team behind the saga Yakuza He likes to bring back Sega classics so that the characters in his video games (and therefore the players themselves) can enjoy true gems of the past. Lost Judgment, a sequel to Judgment, as well as a spin-off of the series starring members of the Japanese yakuza, has confirmed several Master System titles that will be fully playable within the video game.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Riders Republic hands-on beta review: Massive ambition meets straightforward fun

"I love how we're wearing giraffe costumes," someone in my group said, chuckling as we lined up to race down switchbacks. I agreed, these goofy outfits were brilliant. But as distracted as we should have been by our character's hilariously long necks, everyone in the group was dialed into the countdown, waiting to get the fastest jumpstart on our mountain bikes. When the timer went, fingers pressed triggers and we began a dead sprint down a muddy mountain pathway, skirmishing to get the first place spot.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Pokemon Masters EX: How to evolve a Pokémon in-game

Pokemon Masters Ex is one of the most successful Pokémon games ever released for the mobile platform. Most of the Pokémon games in the market today focus on individual skills, stats, and their evolution. But, Pokémon Masters Ex has a big emphasis on Trainers and their skills rather than the Pokémon themselves. Throughout the campaign, players will face various trainers, recruits and upgrade the current ones. One might be a little confused about us discussing trainers when he has come to learn about evolving the Pokémon. The fact that both of them has a big co-relation and are interdependent. In this article, we shall explain how to evolve a Pokémon in Pokemon Masters EX.

Comments / 0

Community Policy