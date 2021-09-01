How to Master Medieval Mayhem in Rustler
Welcome to the Middle Ages of Rustler, a grand theft horse experience that’s available today for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. While it may lack some of the modern conveniences we’ve grown accustomed to, it certainly has its charm. For our anti-hero simply named Guy, it represents a booming land of opportunity, and with the help of his friend Buddy, he will lie, cheat, and sneak his way into the Grand Tournament – a major event held across the kingdom in which the ultimate prize is the princess’ hand in marriage.gizorama.com
