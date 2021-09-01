Hearing on longtime inmate’s possible freedom postponed

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A hearing that could have determined whether a Missouri man will be freed from prison after serving more than 40 years has been postponed. Attorneys were scheduled to make arguments Thursday in Jackson County on whether Kevin Strickland should be exonerated for a triple murder in Kansas City in 1978. But Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office filed an emergency motion Wednesday to have the hearing delayed, arguing the office had not been given sufficient time to prepare. The Missouri Appeals Court ruled Wednesday afternoon in Schmitt’s favor, and ordered that attorneys meet with a judge on Thursday to reschedule the hearing.