It’s hard to believe that 20 years have passed since 9/11. While the events of that day are seared into the memories of those who were old enough to understand, many children may be hearing about the attacks for the first time. What’s appropriate to tell them, and how do you even begin that conversation? We connected with Diane Partin, a licensed professional counselor supervisor and Medical City Green Oaks’ director of behavioral health – outpatient services, for her expert advice.