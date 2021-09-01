Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coshocton, OH

Coshocton Regional Medical Center announces visitation and surgery changes

By Contributed
coshoctonbeacontoday.com
 8 days ago

Coshocton Regional Medical Center will be postponing elective non-urgent surgeries and some wellness visits beginning Sept. 1, 2021 for a short period of time in response to rising demand on inpatient and emergency department care needs. Emergent and inpatient surgeries will continue to be conducted. Healthcare workers in general are in high demand throughout the nation with personnel shortfalls occurring around the globe. Hospitals nationwide have been impacted by increased needs for healthcare personnel and the global COVID-19 pandemic has placed an additional strain on an already strained healthcare system. Coshocton Regional Medical Center is actively working to shift staffing resources to priority areas until additional staffing resources can be obtained.

www.coshoctonbeacontoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Coshocton, OH
Government
City
Coshocton, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Department#Medical Emergency#Healthcare Workers#Healthcare System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy