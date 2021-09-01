Coshocton Regional Medical Center announces visitation and surgery changes

Coshocton Regional Medical Center will be postponing elective non-urgent surgeries and some wellness visits beginning Sept. 1, 2021 for a short period of time in response to rising demand on inpatient and emergency department care needs. Emergent and inpatient surgeries will continue to be conducted. Healthcare workers in general are in high demand throughout the nation with personnel shortfalls occurring around the globe. Hospitals nationwide have been impacted by increased needs for healthcare personnel and the global COVID-19 pandemic has placed an additional strain on an already strained healthcare system. Coshocton Regional Medical Center is actively working to shift staffing resources to priority areas until additional staffing resources can be obtained.