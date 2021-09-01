Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

5 General Rules to Help Navigate a Four-Way Stop

By Jude Walker
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqGLI_0bjnqEwy00
Google Maps

Lafayette traffic was quite the mess yesterday afternoon after torrential rains flooded main roadways and also knocked out power to some of the traffic lights.

Every time we have traffic signal light malfunctions, we are flooded by calls complaining that people around here don’t know how to properly proceed through the intersection.

So we figured now might be a good time to share some handy tips on how to handle the makeshift four-way stop.

One thing we should all do is to slow down and come to a complete stop. Then you can look around and assess to see what else is happening at the intersection.

After that, apply these five general rules regarding four-way stops:

Pedestrians have the right away

At four-way stops, pedestrians have priority over vehicles and should always be allowed to proceed first.

First to arrive, first to go

This is a simple concept but can get a bit tricky when there are a lot of cars and a lot of lanes. The first car to pull up at the stop sign is the first car to go. If cars are stopping at different times, each should proceed through in the order they arrived. And it doesn’t matter which direction a car is going, just wait your turn.

In a tie, yield to the car on your right

If two cars pull up to the intersection at the same time, the car to the right typically goes first.

Straight before turns

If two cars are across the intersection from each other at the same time, and no car is on the right of the other, it depends on the traveling direction of the two cars. It both are going straight, they can go at the same time with no problem. If one vehicle is turning and one is going straight, then the right-of-way goes to the car going straight.

Right then left

If two cars are directly across from each other and pull up to the four-way stop at the same time and one is turning right and the other left, the right-of-way goes to the vehicle turning right.

Of course, all these rules are great in theory, but we all know that lots of drivers don’t seem to follow any of the aforementioned. If you come across a careless or aggressive driver, it’s always best to simply yield to them, even if you had the right-of-way.

Furthermore, we all know that many times when a light goes out in Lafayette, for example, it’s a major intersection with lots of lanes. Sometimes each side could have two lanes going straight and another turning lane or two.

That can get real tricky and is usually when all hell breaks loose (pardon our French). Just do your best to implement the tips above and pack your patience, given that other drivers left theirs at home or work well before they got on the road.

attachment-attachment-Screen-Shot-2021-09-01-at-11.53.52-AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Lafayette, LA
Traffic
Local
Louisiana Cars
Lafayette, LA
Cars
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps Lafayette#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Kelso, WALongview Daily News

Kelso two-way stops turns into four-way stop July 11

The two-way stop at the intersection of Columbia Heights Road, Fishers Lane and Long Avenue will be a four-way stop starting July 11. The switch will take place 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 11, when one-lane closures should be expected. The city advises motorists to expect delays and use alternative routes.
TrafficPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Who Goes First At A Four Way Stop?

It doesn't matter what direction I go when I leave the radio station... I always come to a four way stop. Inevitably when it's my turn to proceed I look around and see the other three drivers, as we look at each other, trying to decide whose turn it is to go next.
Trafficfamilyhandyman.com

11 Driving Mistakes that Drive Other Drivers Nuts

The driver in front of you slows down for seemingly no reason. The driver behind you is a bit too close for comfort. No turn signals, no headlights and no parking skills—here are 11 driving mistakes that drive other drivers nuts. 1 / 11. No Parallel Parking Skills. Users on...
Trafficfreightwaves.com

TruckPark: Solving drivers’ No. 1 concern — Taking the Hire Road

Anthony Petitte, founder and CEO of TruckPark, joined this week’s episode of Taking the Hire Road to discuss drivers’ No. 1 concern, truck parking, with host Jeremy Reymer, founder and CEO of DriverReach. Finding a place to rest after a long day’s drive can be difficult and dangerous, especially for...
TrafficPosted by
Vice

Boring Company Loop Drivers Warned What to Do If There's Traffic

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. The Boring Company's Las Vegas Loop—two parallel tunnels under the Las Vegas Convention Center in which a fleet of Teslas driven by humans shuffle three to five passengers at a time at 40 miles per hour or slower—has been billed by boosters and eager city leaders as a futuristic transportation service. But this boosterism is undermined not only by the bare facts of the glorified underground golf cart service, but also the manual with which drivers are trained, which instructs them what to do if there is traffic in the tunnel or all the parking spaces are taken.
TrafficThe Valley Reporter

Fayston residents to try signs to slow traffic

Fayston residents who are concerned about speeding on North Fayston Road asked the town select board to take action at the board’s August 10 meeting. Town resident Richard Davis told the assembled residents that it was the third time he’d come to the select board seeking town action on speeding. Davis, an equestrian, was joined by other equestrians as well as pedestrians in sounding the alarm about speeders. David said he has stopped riding his horses on North Fayston Road due to behavioral issues he’s seen arise from vehicles driving too fast by them.
TrafficInc.com

Rude Drivers Who Merge at the Last Moment Are Actually Helping You, Traffic Experts Agree

Do you do the zipper merge? The zipper merge, in which you go use up all the space in a lane that's closing and then take turns merging in at the very end is both safer and better for traffic flow, traffic experts agree. The problem is that many motorists consider very it rude. If you think that yourself, you might want to change your attitude. Experts say the zipper merge keeps traffic flowing better and reduces accidents. And at least one state has made it the law.
Mississippi Statetheadvocate.com

Helicopter pilot who crashed into Mississippi River found 12 hours later floating on propane bottle

A helicopter pilot who crashed in the Mississippi River Friday was found by rescuers 12 hours later clinging to a propane bottle by the mouth of Bayou Sara. The West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office says deputies found him about 50 feet off the bank in St. Francisville. In a Facebook post the next morning, the agency wrote that the man — whose identity was withheld — seemed “in extreme distress.”
Saint Tammany Parish, LAwgxa.tv

Alligator kills man in Ida floodwaters

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGXA) — Authorities in Louisiana say an alligator attacked and killed a 71-year-old man who was standing in floodwaters left by Hurricane Ida. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the apparent alligator attack happened Monday. Around 12 p.m., a woman called authorities to report the attack. She said she was in her house when she heard something happening outside.
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

Taxi driver's horror after discovering 'drunk' passenger was actually dead

A New York City taxi driver discovered that his passenger was dead in the back of his cab, according to law enforcement.The driver was led to believe by an unnamed person that the woman being put in the back of his car was drunk and therefore incapacitated. The anonymous person directed the driver to take her to an address in Flushing, Queens, according to the New York Post.When the car arrived, a friend of the passenger greeted the taxi and realised that the passenger was unconscious, according to the New York Police Department. The taxi driver then took the friend and the passenger to the New York Presbyterian Hospital, where the passenger was declared dead at roughly 6am on 17 August, police said.A cause of death has not been confirmed, according to the New York City medical examiner’s office. Police are investigating the events surrounding her death. The Independent reached out to the New York Police Department for comment.
Houma, LAHouma Courier

Enduring Ida in Houma: 'I made the bad mistake of staying here'

Houma resident Theophilus Charles learned Tuesday that roughly two gallons of gas will give him 30 minutes of electricity, enough to make a pot of coffee and partially charge a neighbor's phone. "I got a big tank on there, but I can't fill it up because I ain't got no...
Carssecurityboulevard.com

A Simple Reason Why Tesla Keeps Crashing into Police Cars

The first fatality caused by Tesla “autopilot” was in January 2016. A car traveling at high speed drove without any braking straight into the back of a high-visibility service vehicle with flashing safety lights. The text in the article about the 2016 crash is problematic. Company founder Elon Musk said...
CarsShropshire Star

New E10 fuel could spell damage to hundreds of thousands of older cars

Do you drive a 2007 Audi A4? A 2006 Mondeo 1.8SCI? A 2005 Mercedes CLK? Or maybe a VW Golf from this era?. If so, you might want to think carefully before filling up at the petrol station. From this month, the 'standard' unleaded petrol on sale – as opposed to the more expensive 'premium' product – will be replaced with a 'greener' alternative, made up of 10 per cent bioethanol. But while the new petrol might be good for the planet, it could spell disaster for drivers of older cars.
Slidell, LAWDSU

Slidell officials investigate after alligator attack in floodwaters

SLIDELL, La. — St. Tammany Fire Protection said they are investigating an alligator attack in a flooded area of Slidell. St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 Chief Jason Gaubert said the victim’s wife saw the attack on Monday and went inside to get help. After she went inside, he disappeared....

Comments / 0

Community Policy