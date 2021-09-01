Texas vs Louisiana-Lafayette: Preview and Prediction

Texas (-8) Fun Fact: This will be Steve Sarkisian’s first game as a head coach in six years. Levi may noy be the most-flashy player at quarterback, but he was able to get the job done for his team last season leading them to a 10-1 record in 2020. Last season, Lewis completed 177-297 passes (59.6-percent) for 2,274 yards and 19 touchdowns, with just seven interceptions, while also rushing for 335 yards and five touchdowns on 55 carries. If the Ragin’ Cajuns are to pull off the upset, Levi will have to play a big part in that.