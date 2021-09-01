Cancel
Montgomery County, MD

Elrich calls for vaccine passport program in Montgomery County

By Rick Massimo
WTOP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 numbers rise in Montgomery County, Maryland, County Executive Marc Elrich on Wednesday said that in order to avoid the kind of spikes seen at the end of last year, “We have to implement a vaccine passport program.”. The news comes the same day that outgoing Health Officer Dr....

