BetOnline has LA Kings finishing sixth in Pacific Division

Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe early projections don’t have much faith in the LA Kings offseason additions, projected to finish sixth in the Pacific Division. While the LA Kings were active in free agency and trades this offseason, one media outlet isn’t impressed with the additions. According to BetOnline.ag, the Kings O/U points projections heading into the 2021-22 season stand at 85.5. Looking around at the other teams in the Pacific Division, Los Angeles would finish sixth.

