Gareth Bale urged Wales to keep pushing for World Cup qualification after his hat-trick sealed a dramatic victory over Belarus Bale’s late free-kick winner in Andorra seven years ago spared Welsh blushes against the part-timers and sparked Wales’ incredible run all the way to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.After going nearly two years without an international goal, Bale was Wales’ hero again – converting twice from the penalty spot before squeezing home a winner in the third minute of stoppage time for a 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory in Kazan.Ein Capten ❤️#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/GgoJH05FhJ— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 5, 2021“It was...