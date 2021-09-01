Dianna S. Seeley, 53, of Garland, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at St. Vin-cent Hospital in Erie. She was born Nov. 24, 1967, in Jacksonville, FL]la, a daughter to the late James Rodgers and Roberta Rapp Lester. Dianna had numerous jobs over the years working at Blair, Lorangers, Home Healthcare and the Galley, however, health issues lead to her early retirement where she was able to spend more time with her family. Her children and grandchildren were her joy and she loved spending time with them and watching their sporting events.