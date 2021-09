Meeting for the first time since their ugly, chaotic meeting of Aug. 17, Flagler County School Board members this afternoon heard directly from the medical director at the Flagler County Health Department. He proposed what, in his view and that of the global consensus of the medical community’s view, would help slow the spread of Covid in schools, which are now a driving factor of the disease in Flagler, and cut down on droves of students having to miss school because of mandatory quarantines: universal, mandatory masking.