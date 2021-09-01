Cancel
Astronomy

Eyes Up: September

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 3 – Pollux appears. This morning, get up early to see Pollux! The bright star will appear above the Moon, which will rise in the east-northeast at 1:42 a.m. CT. Sept. 5 – Venus and Spica appear closest together in the evening sky. Observe Venus and Spica in tonight’s...

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
Origin of dinosaur-ending asteroid possibly found. And it's dark.

About 66 million years ago, an estimated 6-mile-wide (9.6 kilometers) object slammed into Earth, triggering a cataclysmic series of events that resulted in the demise of non-avian dinosaurs. Now, scientists think they know where that object came from. According to new research, the impact was caused by a giant dark...
Astronomers capture strange image of 'dancing ghosts' in the night sky

Astronomers have spotted the outline of what appear to be two ghostly figures dancing among the stars. Located about a billion light-years from Earth, the structures, formally named PKS 2130-538, have been nicknamed the "dancing ghosts" and were discovered as part of the first deep-sky search using the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope. The search was a part of the first pilot survey by the Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU) project.
Stunning Hubble Space Telescope Image of a Glittering Globular Cluster

This star-studded image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts NGC 6717, which lies more than 20,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. NGC 6717 is a globular cluster, a roughly spherical collection of stars tightly bound together by gravity. Globular clusters contain more stars in their centers than their outer fringes, as this image aptly demonstrates; the sparsely populated edges of NGC 6717 are in stark contrast to the sparkling collection of stars at its center.
Anatomy of the impact of a protostellar jet in the Orion Nebula

An international team led by researchers from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) has uncovered, with a high degree of detail, the physical and chemical effects of the impact of a protostellar jet in the interior of the Orion Nebula. The study was made using observations with the Very Large Telescope (VLT) and 20 years of images with the Hubble Space Telescope (HST). The observations show evidence of compression and heating produced by the shock front, and the destruction of dust grains, which cause a dramatic increase in the gas phase abundance of the atoms of iron, nickel and other heavy elements in the Orion Nebula. The results were recently published in the Astrophysical Journal.
Full Moon Guide: August - September 2021

The Next Full Moon is a Blue Moon, the Sturgeon or Green Corn Moon, Raksha Bandham, Nikini Poya, the end of the Esala Perahera Festival, and the Hungry Ghost Moon. The next full Moon will be on Sunday morning, Aug. 22, 2021, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 8:02 a.m. EDT. The Moon will appear full for about 3 days around this time, from Friday night through Monday morning, making this a full Moon weekend. While the full Moon will be on Sunday for most of the Earth – from the Kamchatka, Fiji, and New Zealand time zones eastward to the international date line – this full Moon will be on Monday morning.
Blue Moon, Jupiter & Saturn shine bright this weekend

A nice lineup in the night sky will make you want to stargaze this weekend! The moon, Jupiter, and Saturn stay close all night long this weekend. The moon this month is a Blue Moon and becomes full at 8:02 a.m. Sunday. Will the moon actually look blue? No. The term describes a second full moon in a month (which is rare) or the third full moon of four in a season. August 22, the Blue Moon is because it will be a third of four between the June Solstice and the Fall Equinox.
Star Watch: Arcturus rises in the September night skies

With daylight slipping away, September’s skies make an excellent background for watching stars and planets. Venus shines briefly above the western horizon after sunset. On the 9th, a young crescent moon joins the planet. As both sink, the brilliant star Arcturus, in Bootes, the herdsman, comes out above them. At...
Sky Shorts: Touring the late summer Milky Way

With pleasant temperatures, earlier sunsets and generally clear nights, stargazing conditions are great at this time of year. One of the phenomenal sights to see is the hazy band of light formed from thousands upon thousands of stars that cannot be individually seen by the human eye, our Milky Way Galaxy.
Rare seasonal blue moon to light up the night sky this weekend

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — A “​once in a blue moon” event is upon us, as a “seasonal blue moon” is set to light up the night sky this weekend. Each season (winter, spring, summer and fall) typically has three full moons that occur around 30 days apart. But on rare occasions, four full moons can occur in the same season. When that happens, the third full moon out of the four is called a seasonal blue moon, NASA says.
September 2021 Sky Events To Look Forward To, From Neptune At Opposition To Equinox

Avid skywatchers have quite a few things to look forward to in September, including viewing Neptune and the changing of seasons. After August's stunning show with the annual Perseid meteor shower, September also brings cosmic treats of its own. Skywatchers can start their viewing on Sept. 7 as the new moon will not be visible in the sky. Since its light won't get in the way of viewing, they will have a good chance to spot fainter objects such as star clusters and galaxies.
Star Trak: Jupiter and Saturn to be easily seen in September night skies

The two giant planets, Jupiter and Saturn, will be well placed for viewing during September. Saturn will be first to appear, standing 14 degrees high in the southeast at sunset. Jupiter will follow Saturn across the sky 18 degrees farther east in the constellation Capricornus. Both planets will be best viewed from 10 p.m. onward when they will be high in the south, bright and large enough for detailed viewing with telescopes.
What's Up - September 2021

Mercury provides a challenging target to spot in the fading light after sunset at the beginning of the month. Enjoy spotting two "fast" stars all month long: speedy Arcturus and fast-spinning Altair. Additional information about topics covered in this episode of What's Up, along with still images from the video,...
Northern Lights Visible in Iowa Tonight?

SpaceWeather.com is saying this morning (September 1, 2021) that two enormous bubbles of superheated gas from our sun – otherwise known as coronal mass ejections or CMEs – are headed toward Earth. These CMEs aren’t strong enough to knock out satellites or power grids. But they could be strong enough...

