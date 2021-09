The city of McKinney has altered its trash and recycling pickup as well as facility hours for the Labor Day holiday, according to a city announcement. There will be no trash, recycling, or brush and bulky item pickup Sept. 6, which is when the holiday is being observed this year. Collections will slide one day for the rest of the week, meaning Monday’s collection will be on Tuesday, Tuesday’s collection will be on Wednesday, Wednesday’s collection will be on Thursday, et cetera.