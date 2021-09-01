White County Crops Look to Be in Great Shape Following Annual Crop Tour

White County crops are in great shape. That’s what we learned from yesterday’s White County Crop Tour. The potential yield for the corn crop could make it a record year, according to Bryce Williams, the Bureau president. The average estimated corn yield for White County is 175.9 bushels per acre. That compares with an actual yield of 174.2 last year. This year’s estimate marks the highest estimated yield in the history of the White County Crop Tour. The highest actual yield in the last decade was 2014 when farmers pulled in 195.3 bushels per acre. The lowest recent yield was just 2 years before that. In 2012, farmers only got 67.6 bushels per acre due to a historic flood.