Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Shoot Higher Yet Again

Natural Gas markets have exploded to the upside yet again during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching above the $4.50 level. In fact, the market even pierced the $4.60 level at one point, as we continue to look at the shutting down of refineries in the southeastern part of the United States, due to hurricane Ida. All things been equal, that should disrupt supply, so it makes sense that we go higher. Just as I said yesterday, I am looking at the possibility of buying dips, but the catch is that you may or may not get one at a decent price.