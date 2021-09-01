Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pulling Back From Resistance

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market is currently pulling back from a significant resistance barrier, with the $70 level offering quite a bit of noise. At this point, the market is likely to see a lot of noise over the last couple of days, but if we break down below the $67 level, this market could come undone. At that point I would expect a move down to the $65 level, followed by the 200 day EMA. To the upside, if we can clear the $70 level, then WTI is likely to go looking towards the $74 level.