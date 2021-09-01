USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Consolidates Following ISM and ADP Data
USD/CAD moved sideways as the dollar gained little tracking following mixed economic results. On Wednesday the ISM released stronger than expected manufacturing data which showed that new orders and price paid increased. This report was countered by a weaker than expected ADP private payroll report. Since the Fed is focused on employment this private payroll report seemed to gain more attention by traders.www.fxempire.com
