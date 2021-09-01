USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Consolidates Following ISM and ADP Data

The Litecoin price is moving down synchronously within the market and its sell-offs may be extended below the 9-day moving average. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands to $220.88, down from the recent high of $232.41. The coin is moving synchronously below the upper boundary of the channel. The Litecoin price is mainly influenced by speculative sentiment and technical factors, while fundamentals remain in the shadows. However, the coin is known for its herd behavior, as everything rises and falls at the same time.