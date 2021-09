Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 3:. We have a good news, bad news employment report. The market will likely take it as good news though as bad news means more stimulus for longer. The bad news then was the US created fewer jobs than expected with Nonfarm Payrolls coming in well below expectations, 235K versus a 733K forecast. Is the economy slowing then? US futures jumped around on the release, but for now bears are winning out. We are just warming up here though. The bond market was relatively unmoved, but the dollar did weaken. The bigger picture means the Fed has more reason to delay its taper plans and rate hikes. The Nasdaq should be the big beneficiary today and outperform.